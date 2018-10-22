Corpus Christi (KII News) — All across the U.S. thousands "Marched for the Vote" as early voting kicked off.

On Monday organizers with Get Out and Vote Nueces took a group of voters here to the Nueces County Courthouse to cast their ballot.

The idea for the organization is non-partisan and straightforward -- get out and get to the polls.

"We march for everything," voter Teresa Klein said. "We march for awareness for diseases for humans rights, we march for everything. however, we don't march to the polls, and that's probably the most important thing we can do to follow up on all those causes."

Get Out and Vote Nueces is not affiliated with any one candidate.

Early voting ends Nov. 2 and election day is Nov. 6.

