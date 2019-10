KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville named a new city manager after a Commissioners Court meeting Monday night.

Mark McLaughlin was named as the new City Manager for Kingsville.

McLaughlin previously served as the Commander at the Naval Air Station-Kingsville before retiring from the Navy after 27 years. McLaughlin became the city manager for the City of Flatonia, which is east of San Antonio.

The first day on the job for McLaughlin is scheduled for Dec. 2.

