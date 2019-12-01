CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big party was thrown Friday night at the USS Lexington to celebrate the retirement of its marketing director.

Debbie Crites will retire after 20 years of working at the USS Lexington.

Crites close friends and colleagues were at the retirement party to celebrate her hard work.

"I have worked on board the USS Lexington for the past 20 some odd years It's been an honor and privilege to work a board of this aircraft carrier, this is a small crew that we have that keeps this ship alive so we are just one big happy family here but its been a pleasure," Crites said.

According to Crites, it's goodbye but not forever, and she expects to come back to the museum as a volunteer.