Nueces County man wanted by Sheriff's Office for 6 outstanding warrants, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff's Office is seeking Marshall Wooten, who they say has 6 outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Theft Property, Forgery Financial Instrument, Credit Card Abuse, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance (No Bond).
The CCPD Blotter describes Wooten as "a 35-year-old male, who stands 5’11” feet, weighs approximately 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes."
Anonymous tips on Wooten's location can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling (361)888-TIPS (8477) or by filling out the form at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. If the information provided leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be available.
You may also contact the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 887-2239 or (361) 887-2219 after 5:00 pm.
RELATED: 'You're going to be held accountable': Two arrested for posting threat toward Aransas County schools
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 cases begin to rise ahead of summer break in Nueces County
- Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes opens Whataburger in Kansas City
- Coastal Bend Pride Center continues to grow their efforts and resources
- Ocean Drive revived: City to celebrate completion of Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project
- Hurricane Season: Check your insurance coverage before storms threaten
- Sinton florist delivers flower arrangements for victims of Uvalde school shooting
- Uvalde victim had her heart set on attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. They're now setting up a scholarship in her name.
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.