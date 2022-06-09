x
Nueces County man wanted by Sheriff's Office for 6 outstanding warrants, officials say

The CCPD Blotter describes Wooten as "a 35-year-old male, who stands 5’11” feet, weighs approximately 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes."
Credit: Nueces County Sheriff's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff's Office is seeking Marshall Wooten, who they say has 6 outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Theft Property, Forgery Financial Instrument, Credit Card Abuse, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance (No Bond).

Anonymous tips on Wooten's location can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling (361)888-TIPS (8477) or by filling out the form at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. If the information provided leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be available.

You may also contact the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 887-2239 or (361) 887-2219 after 5:00 pm.

