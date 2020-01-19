CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most City of Corpus Christi offices including libraries, the Health District, and Municipal Court will be closed Monday, January 20, 2020, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:
Emergency and essential City services such as Police, Fire, and the Airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.
Utilities Business Office will be CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020; however, customers may make utility bill payments:
- online: https://ccpay.cctexas.com/IPSUB/PortalAccount/Login;
- by telephone (361)885-0751
- at H-E-B Stores.
Solid Waste Operations:
- Garbage & Recycling: Collected as normal on Monday, January 20, 2020.
- Brush & Bulky items: No collection Monday, January 20, 2020.
- J.C. Elliott Collection Center: OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020.
Animal Care Services: OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020.
Code Enforcement: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020.
Development Services: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020.
Libraries: All Public Libraries will be CLOSED on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Parks and Recreation:
Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course: OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020
H-E-B Tennis Center & Al Kruse Tennis Center: OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020
Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium: OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center: Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.
Learning Center: OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020
Latchkey Program Office: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020
Galvan House: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020
Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020
Recreation Centers: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020
All eight Senior Centers: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020
Zavala Activity Center: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020
Senior Companion Program Office: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP): CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020
78415 Community Youth Development: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020
Parks and Recreation Annex Office: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020
