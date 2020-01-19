CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most City of Corpus Christi offices including libraries, the Health District, and Municipal Court will be closed Monday, January 20, 2020, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:

Emergency and essential City services such as Police, Fire, and the Airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.

Utilities Business Office will be CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020; however, customers may make utility bill payments:

online: https://ccpay.cctexas.com/IPSUB/PortalAccount/Login;

by telephone (361)885-0751

at H-E-B Stores.

Solid Waste Operations:

Garbage & Recycling: Collected as normal on Monday, January 20, 2020.

on Monday, January 20, 2020. Brush & Bulky items: No collection Monday, January 20, 2020.

J.C. Elliott Collection Center: OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020.

Animal Care Services : OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020.

Code Enforcement: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020.

Development Services: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020.

Libraries : All Public Libraries will be CLOSED on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Parks and Recreation:

Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course: OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020



H-E-B Tennis Center & Al Kruse Tennis Center: OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020

Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium: OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center: Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.

Learning Center: OPEN Monday, January 20, 2020

Latchkey Program Office: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020

Galvan House: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020

Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020

Recreation Centers: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020

All eight Senior Centers: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020

Zavala Activity Center: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020

Senior Companion Program Office: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP): CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020

78415 Community Youth Development: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020

Parks and Recreation Annex Office: CLOSED Monday, January 20, 2020

