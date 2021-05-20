x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Martin Middle School evacuated Thursday, cleared by police

The school posted on social media that the campus was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
Credit: KIII
Generic Developing Story image

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Martin Middle School was evacuated Thursday due to a report of an unknown device, the school posted to social media. 

Building has been evacuated out of abundance of caution while police investigate report of unknown device. Everyone is...

Posted by Sterling B. Martin Middle School on Thursday, May 20, 2021

The school posted an hour later that police have cleared the school and students were being allowed back in.

Building has been cleared by police and determined safe to return into the building. Students who had not received a lunch will be provided one. Thank you for all your support.

Posted by Sterling B. Martin Middle School on Thursday, May 20, 2021

This is developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 