Martin Middle School evacuated Thursday, cleared by police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Martin Middle School was evacuated Thursday due to a report of an unknown device, the school posted to social media.
The school posted an hour later that police have cleared the school and students were being allowed back in.
This is developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
