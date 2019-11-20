CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Note: The video attached to this story aired Monday, Nov. 18.
In anticipation of their brand new campus, student, their families and staff has chosen an updated design for their Tiger mascot.
The options were put to a vote between Nov. 11-15, and on Tuesday afternoon the winning design was announced.
Check it out:
The new Mary Carroll High School campus is being built at the corner of Saratoga Boulevard and Kostoryz Road.
Construction began Monday and the campus is expected to be ready for students by the 2022-23 school year.
