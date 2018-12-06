Two months after the resignation of Guy Watts, the Del Mar College Board of Regents have selected someone to fill that vacant seat.

After a closed session, DMC Regents selected Mary Sherwood, Ph.D. to fill the District 4 seat left vacant by Watts. After a swearing in, Sherwood took her position on the board and continued with Tuesday's scheduled meeting.

It was back on April 12, 2018 when Watts announced his resignation from the District 4 seat. Regents officially accepted the resignation days later on April 15, 2018. Soon after, Watts announced his intentions to run for an at-large seat on the same board.

Sherwood was one of eight applicants to apply for the seat. On Tuesday, the board met in closed session to select a sole finalist.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII