Mashaka, beloved 15-year-old lion at East Texas zoo, dies

The zoo says Mashaka’s health began to decline after tests revealed possible liver and kidney failure.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the winter storm in Feb, 2021.

A beloved lion at an East Texas zoo has died.

According to the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, Mashaka, a male African Lion who was born June 13, 2006, at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, died peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by his keepers.

"Mashaka was 1.5 years old when he arrived at the Ellen Trout Zoo from the Cameron Park Zoo" the Ellen Trout Zoo said in a statement. "He was a young male sporting a mohawk with his mane in the early stages of development. Zoo visitors witnessed his growth from an awkward adolescent to a magnificent adult male lion. He developed a dark mane and showed some of the characteristics of Atlas lions."

Mashaka had two male cubs at the Ellen Trout Zoo and "grand-cubs" at another zoo from his first offspring.

"The second, a snow-white cub named Ashur who gained worldwide attention until his coat began turning tan, is still here with Mashaka’s mate Adia," the zoo said. "Mashaka was an excellent father, often playing with the cub."

In Sept. 2016, the zoo says Mashaka suffered a vascular lesion on his spinal cord rendering him unable to get up. However, he recovered as was able to reunite with his cub.

"Mashaka had some lasting mobility impairments but continued to live a full life and was a favorite of zoo visitors," the zoo said.

The zoo says Mashaka’s health began to decline after tests revealed possible liver and kidney failure.