NAS-CC requiring all people on base to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccine status

The news comes after the CDC recently reversed their mask guidance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the latest memorandum from the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi, authorities are now requiring all people on base to wear a face mask in indoor settings.

The news comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated their mask guidance and is now recommending people mask up indoors in areas with high amounts of community transmission of COVID-19.

Nueces County is one of those areas with a current high level of community transmission of COVID-19, according to this map. That means the new mask guidance from the CDC is directed at our area, among others across the nation.

The memorandum reads in part:

“In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DoD requires all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD.