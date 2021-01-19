'Mask Maniac Challenge' intended to bring awareness towards facemask pollution in Corpus Christi

Those disposable masks, meant to protect us during the pandemic, are also ending up as an unpleasant sight on the ground.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least one local environmentalist has spotted a disturbing trend that's come about as an indirect result of the pandemic, people leaving their disposable face masks on the ground many times in area parking lots.

If you take a drive through any shopping center parking lot across town, you are sure to find one or more. Those disposable masks, meant to protect us during the pandemic, are also ending up as an unpleasant sight littering the ground.

"I spent about five minutes walking around and found 13. That's really what got my wheels turning and started thinking there's something else we could do," said Jace Tunnell who is the Director of Mission-Aransas Reserve.

He snapped a picture of the handful of masks he discovered during a recent trip to a store. Tunnell said it inspired him to come up with a mask cleanup challenge for the community.

"We ask people to wear gloves, not disposable, but like garden gloves, something you can throw into a washer. Then, go to a parking lot, look around, go to the fence line, tell us how many they find when they were there, and where at," said Tunnell.

He plans to use the data collect to create a map of the concentrations of the masks in our community. He said all those masks don't necessarily stay in the parking lots especially when it rains.

"These are actually made of polypropylene which floats and so you can imagine when it rains just like a Styrofoam cup or water bottle, it gets into the water, and everything drains," said Tunnell.

From there they can end up in our bays and estuaries, and even along our beaches, which Tunnell said he has already witnessed.

The problem with that, aside from the masks creating an eye sore, they can also endanger local wildlife.

"These are some of the ones I found. The thing with masks they have these rubber band type things to go around your ear and that gets tangled around bird legs or sea turtlenecks and flippers, so this is a real hazard to wildlife," said Tunnell.

If you accept the mask maniac challenge, it will take place the weekend of February 5.

There's a Facebook event page you can post your results to and Tunnell asks that you take a picture of what you find as well.

"What makes this more real is people having pictures of themselves with masks and saying look, this is a problem. This is a single use plastic we need to get out of the environment," said Tunnell.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.