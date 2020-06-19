NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Two Coastal Bend counties are now requiring face masks to be worn by employees at all commercial and retail businesses.

Jim Hogg County and Brooks County are joining with Bexar, Hidalgo and Webb counties in making those face coverings mandatory.

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos pointed to a rise in cases in Nueces County as his reason to take this action. Jim Hogg County officials announced today that they are taking action and putting this requirement in place, with failure to abide by the order leading to a fine of up to $1,000. Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan has implemented an order requiring masks be worn in certain circumstances within the city limits.

With growing numbers of COVID-19 being reported across Texas this week, officials are taking an even closer look at the use of face coverings and masks.

As more counties make the move for businesses to enforce customers to wear them, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said a statewide mask order will not be coming any time soon.

"No individual can be compelled to wear a face mask, and there can be no civil or criminal penalty for someone not wearing a face mask," Abbott said. "However, we do highly suggest that people do wear a face mask, but also the sentence that proceeds that says that requirements can be imposed upon businesses that bring customers in to ensure those customers will be in a safe environment."

3News spoke with Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales on this yesterday. She told us she was leaning in the direction of signing a similar order, but wanted to consult with other leaders before doing so.

"When you're wearing the mask, you're protecting others, right?" Canales said." Conversely, when they're wearing it, they're protecting you. So the theory goes is that we all wear them, we're going to help each other."

We're still waiting to hear an update on whether that order will be signed off on for Nueces County.

