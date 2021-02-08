Artwalk organizers asking the public to mask up for Friday's event

In addition, the National Guard will also be holding a vaccination clinic on Lomax Street during the Artwalk block parties on Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have plans to visit the Corpus Christi Artwalk this Friday, event coordinators are asking visitors, volunteers and vendors to mask up, social distance and sanitize often.

They're making the request out of an abundance of caution due to the uptick in COVID cases locally.

The safety protocols are also being put in place in order to keep the Artwalk going.

In addition, the National Guard will also be holding a vaccination clinic on Lomax Street during the Artwalk block parties on Friday.

They'll be there from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.