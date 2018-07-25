Kingsville (KIII News) — City of Kingsville officials were debriefed Wednesday following a mock mass-casualty event on the campus of Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

According to staff, they are required to go through that kind of drill at least once every three years.

The drills included a fake car accident with multiple fatalities.

"So of course we're in a test of our emergency management plan for our campus," said Terisa Riley, Senior Vice President of Student Affairs at TAMUK.

According to Riley, it took a lot planning and gathering resources, but it is better to be prepared for the worst than being caught off guard.

"Felt that we needed to be prepared for that and learn about any of the things we need to correct or improve upon in our situation in case an incident ever occurs," Riley said.

The mock accident included students wounded or killed by a distraught driver, and first responders reacted as if it were real.

The campus has plans in the case of mass casualties, but Wednesday's reenactment allowed them to put their plans to the test.

"In order to find out where we have any weaknesses and make corrections before any real event happens," Riley said.

Officials even requested interaction with the media during the training. Overall, Riley believes it was beneficial for all parties involved.

"To provide the kind of reassurance I think that everyone in our community wants and needs and deserves," Riley said. "To know that we have resources to take care of anything that hits the community here in Kingsville or Kleberg County and we can do it."

