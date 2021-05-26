Watch Live: Several dead after shooting at San Jose railyard

ABC7 in the Bay Area is reporting that nine total people, eight victims and the shooter, are dead.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Gunfire erupted at a railyard in San Jose, and authorities say multiple people were killed and wounded.

ABC7 in the Bay Area is reporting that nine total people, eight victims and the shooter, are dead. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis could not describe how the shooter died.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. at a light rail facility next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

Davis said he did not know the type of weapon used or whether the shooting happened indoors or outdoors. He said the victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees. The VTA provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest in the Bay Area and home to Silicon Valley.

“A horrible tragedy has happened today, and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family,” VTA Chairman Glenn Hendricks told a news conference.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that his office was “in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely.”

Special agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

The next press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. PST to provide the latest updates.