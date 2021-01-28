x
Health officials hope to use all 5,000 doses of vaccine in mass clinic Friday. 500 people will be given their second dose.

There will be a separate entrance for those who are getting their second dose.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi announced today that 5,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be given tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 29, at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

All traffic will need to come from the I-69 Northbound frontage road to get in line. 

A separate entrance and show barn will be used for those who are getting their second dose after getting the first dose Dec. 29. Those patients will enter from Terry Shamsie Blvd. Everyone getting their second dose must have an appointment, City Manager Peter Zanoni said. City officials said everyone receiving their second dose was contacted to show-up Friday. That clinic begins at 11 a.m.

For more information regarding vaccinations, contact the Health District at 361-826-7200, option 2 or visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus or www.nuecesknows.com

