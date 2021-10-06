City of Portland receives $2 million donation for Indian Point park project

With a generous donation from multiple backers, the City of Portland will begin their renovations of Indian Point park come November.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yesterday evening the City of Portland accepted a $2 million donation from Zachry Group (Zachry) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA), in conjunction with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV), all in support of improving Indian Point park.

These funds will be used to renovate the city park and construct their new Indian Point Pavilion.

Plans include the removal of the current concession buildings in favor of gathering spaces, food truck locations, and increased parking.

Current plans have the construction project scheduled to begin this November, and be completed in Spring 2020. The City of Portland has contracted Beecroft Construction for this undertaking.

"The City of Portland has a long history of protecting the environment. This project continues that tradition by creating a unique gathering place for the community that highlights local vegetation and wildlife," said Portland City Manager, Randy Wright.

Ralph Biediger, Projects Group president, Zachry Group, hopes that "This city park will be a space for community members to convene and celebrate the Texas coastal environment right here in Portland, Texas."

Likewise Yoshihiro Shiraiwa, president and CEO of MHIA, said that "The Indian Point project is a natural fit for us to make a long-term impact on the city and community."

For more information on the project and its benefactors, please visit City of Portland | Facebook, or their official website at Portland, TX - Official Website.