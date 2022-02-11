Matching scars: Father and son assisted by Ronald McDonald House years apart

"The scars are proof we have a heart." 2 month old Driscoll patient Gage Gallegos and his dad are no strangers to the generosity of the South Texas charity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Beeville family is forever thankful for the care they are receiving from Ronald McDonald House Charities - South Texas where they've had to call home for the last two months.

Their son Gage was born with a heart defect that would require several surgeries at Driscoll Children's Hospital, but it turns out this family's story with the South Texas charity began much earlier.

For the two month old baby boy, comfort is as simple as a father's reassuring touch and a soft shoulder to rest his head.

"We are on the road to recovery slowly but surely," said Juan Gallegos.

The tiny survivor has already gone through so much.

At 32 weeks pregnant Danyel and Juan Gallegos knew their son Gage would likely be born with a type of heart defect.

"When he was born Sept.10, we found out it was VSD, a hole in a heart," said mother Danyel Gallegos.

It wouldn't be the only challenge.

"His pulmonary artery was a little too narrow so the blood couldn't get to the lungs," she said.

His condition requiring three surgeries so far. It's been an emotional journey for his worried parents.

"Three days after the initial surgery he flat lined about 20 seconds," she said.

A second surgery left him with an open incision.

"His heart was out of his chest for a little while, he was on a machine that worked as his heart and lungs to give his body a break," she said.

During Gage's treatment at Driscoll Children's, just around the corner the Ronald McDonald House would help provide another comfort, this time for Gage's parents. Staff providing a place to stay close to their son and a home away from home.

"It means the world. It kept us together as a family. No body wants to leave their baby at the hospital. Us living an hour away, we didn't want to go back home without our baby," said Danyel Gallegos.

Gage's dad Juan is no stranger to the generosity of the South Texas charity.

"I had VSD, the hole in the heart as well minus the pulmonary artery," said Juan.

Turns out a little over 20 years ago Juan's mother also stayed at the same house while Juan was in the hospital where he had the same exact surgery as his son. He was just 4 years old.

"I went through the same situation as he did. Ronald McDonald House housed my mother. I'm truly grateful for that because of the help that we received from Ronald McDonald, Driscoll, I was afforded the opportunity to grow up to be a young man," said Juan.

The father and son now share matching scars.

"The scars are proof we have a heart," he said.

A reminder not of their condition but the love they received from the people at Driscoll and from Ronald McDonald House.

"They've given us a place away from home to call home. It's an extended family that they've become to us for myself and now for my son."

While Gage will need another surgery when he turns six months old, he's been discharged from the hospital and in a few weeks time will head home.