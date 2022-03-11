Second person killed in wrong-way Harbor Bridge accident is identified

Mathew Banda was in the car with Betsy Mandujano when they were hit head-on Wednesday night, said San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A second victim from Wednesday’s wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge has been identified as 27-year-old Mathew Adam Banda.

The Corpus Christi Police Department shut down the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge to investigate Wednesday night's deadly head-on crash, which was reportedly caused by a drunk driver going the wrong way.

San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano also was killed in the crash, and another person was seriously injured.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said a 35-year-old wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with Banda.

The woman, who is believed to have been driving under the influence, will be charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault in the crash.

Her name currently is not being released because she is being treated for her injuries at a local hospital. Police said once she is released, her identity will be as well.

