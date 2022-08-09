Mathis ISD asks students, staff to wear purple for National Suicide Prevention Week

To show support for those who may be struggling, Mathis ISD is encouraging students and staff to wear purple or turquoise Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MATHIS, Texas — This week is National Suicide Prevention Week. Data shows that more than 45,000 Americans die by suicide each year, but there is help available.

The new National Suicide Prevention Hotline number has recently been shortened so it is easier to remember: 988.

To show support for those who may be struggling, Mathis ISD is encouraging students and staff to wear purple or turquoise Friday.

Please note the change in color for Friday. Our students will wear purple or turquoise if they choose to support the National campaign for Suicide Prevention Awareness. Posted by Mathis Independent School District on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

In 2020, there were more than 6,600 deaths by suicide among youth ages 10 to 24, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The youngest group, ages 10 to 14, saw an increase of 8% from 2019 to 2020, while those aged 15 to 24 saw a 2% increase.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.