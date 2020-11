Due to an increase of local COVID-19 cases the district announced they will be canceling the rest of intervention week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to an increase in local coronavirus cases and out of an abundance of caution for staff and students, Mathis ISD is canceling the remainder intervention week.

The district will not have any events until Monday, November 30 and in person classes will resume that day as well.

