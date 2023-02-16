Mathis ISD Superintendent, police discuss special operation to ticket drivers who don't stop for buses

Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush said officers will be on school buses Friday to catch those drivers who aren't stopping for school buses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mathis Police Department are preparing to crack down on drivers who aren’t stopping for students getting on and off school buses.

Officials say it’s a growing problem and Thursday, they met to finalize their plan to catch those drivers in the act this Friday.

Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush explained during a briefing with officers and Mathis ISD Superintendent Tim Norman about how the operation will take place.

"What we’re going to do is place a police officer on the particular bus that takes that route. The officer will be equipped with the police radio to communicate with other Mathis Police Department officers,” he said.

Norman said that he understands the potential the operation can provide when it comes to protecting his students.

"What we’re trying to take is the proactive approach to it. So, I don’t want to have that conversation. I don’t wanna have to be sitting there and looking at you and visiting with you and go, 'this happened, and I sure wish we could have.' What we want to do is take that, 'I wish we could have' approach now. Be proactive, and be communicative," he said.

Roush said that fortunately there have not been any incidents involving students being hit by a car while getting on or off a bus. But he and his officers have noticed an increase in drivers who are blowing past the buses.