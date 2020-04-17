MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Independent School District announced Thursday that their campuses will not be reopening as planned on May 5 this school year.

In a letter that was sent to parents Thursday, Mathis ISD Superintendent Benny Hernandez said campuses will remain closed for the remained of the 2019-20 school year, stating that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is not worth bringing students back to school for just 17 days.

As of Thursday, there were 10 positive COVID-19 patients in San Patricio County.

Hernandez said schools will continue to utilize the "Campus Instructional Program/Grading Guidelines" that were posted April 9. He said those will be revised as needed.

