Mathis Police need help finding suspected arsonist that set fire to one residence three times

The department said three fires were set to a residence located on the corner of South Nueces and Hackberry.
Credit: TEGNA

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Police department is asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons involved in setting 3 fires to a residence, officials said in a Facebook post.

The fires were set at one location on the corner of South Nueces and Hackberry, police said. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mathis Police Department at 361-547-2113. 

The owner has offered a reward of $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. 

