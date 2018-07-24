Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A Mathis photographer is giving some shelter dogs their 15 minutes of fame and also helping them find a forever home.

Karen Dominguez decided to have a photoshoot with each four-legged friend in hopes that the Mathis animal shelter would attract more visitors.

Dominguez saw an article about a photographer posting portraits of the cats and dogs at their local animal shelter online.

Since those photos were posted the shelter started seeing an increase in adoptions, so Dominguez decided to pick an up her camera and do the same.

Dominguez isn't taking any ordinary portraits she's giving man's best friend the chance to find their soulmate.

"You can see it in their eyes. In some of my photographs it looks like they were almost crying," Dominguez said. "All they want is love. they are ready to be loved."

On Saturday Dominguez came to the Mathis animal shelter with a white sheet, her camera, and some treats.

"While I was shooting one of them. She jumped on me because she was so happy you know to have somebody there," Dominguez said.

With each snap of the camera, Dominguez fell more in love and hopes others will feel the same.

Dominguez posted the dogs photo's on social media, and since then they have been shared hundreds of times.

"You can rescue one who needs a loving home and who has been through so much," Dominguez said.

According to Dominguez since January over 200 dogs have been adopted from the shelter which is working on a no-kill status: but they need help.

"You know more people are going to notice. hopefully, we'll get more volunteers, and we can get more animals to a better home," Dominguez said.

Even during 3News' interview a puppy who had just been dumped walked up to us thirsty and scared.

"Some of these animals are found in cages. Some of these animals have been beaten relentlessly," Dominguez said.

Just one of many animals waiting for their special human and maybe one step closer.

"I think they knew what I was here to do and that was to help them," Dominguez said.

To see more photos from Dominguez or find out how you can adopt one click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII