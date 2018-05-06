Mathis Police Chief Pete Saenz was back on the job Tuesday, but Texas Rangers are still investigating his actions during the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect.

The shooting incident took place on May 22 at a home on the corner of Saint Mary's and 7th Street. 49-year-old Marty Sendejo was shot to death by Saenz.

Saenz was initially placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting. According to City Manager Michael Barrera, Saenz is now on restricted administration duty.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII