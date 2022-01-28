Mathis Police Department temporarily changes how residents call in non-emergencies

Residents in town can call 361-364-9600, to request a Mathis police officer. The department hopes to resume normal operation on Monday.

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Police Department announced Friday night that it has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department is changing the way non emergency calls come to their office. Residents in town can call 361-364-9600, to request a Mathis police officer.

The 911 emergency number has not changed, and residents are encouraged to call that number when needed.

The department hopes to resume normal operation on Monday.

