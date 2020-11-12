Mathis police looking to identify man who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

The suspect appears to be a man who stands about six feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a man who robbed a Kwik Pantry store clerk at gunpoint Friday morning.

Detectives said it happened around 9 a.m.

The suspect appears to be a man who stands about six feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was wearing a grey hoodie and a red backpack that had a unique key-chain resembling a Converse shoe.

He may have had tattoos on both arms.

Police said the suspect is armed and dangerous. If you have any information that can help them identify the suspect, call the Mathis Police Department at 361-547-2113.

