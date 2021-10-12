Mathis police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed bicyclist

Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush tells 3News a man in his 30s was struck by a vehicle and dragged 40 or 50 yards.

MATHIS, Texas — Mathis police were called to investigate a grisly murder scene late Friday afternoon after they say a driver ran over a cyclist, dragging him a long distance before fleeing the area.

It happened in the 500 block of Pecan Street, near the Gonzalo Paiz Park.

According to Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush, authorities are trying to hunt down the driver of a small black car that they say purposely ran over a bicyclist and then took off.

Roush tells 3News that the victim was a man in his 30s.

"He was riding his bicycle in a grassy area at this intersection. It's in a church area and it appears that a vehicle actually drove off the roadway and intentionally struck this person on the bicycle and drug him probably 40 or 50 yards, killing him."

Mathis police are being assisted in the investigation by the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Rangers.

Investigators said they do not have any suspect information other than the description of the small black vehicle they are looking for. They believe the car has heavy front end damage.