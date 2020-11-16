Mathis Police looking for sex offender out of compliance with registration duties

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Police Department are asking for the public’s help in sex offender Juan P. Garcia.
Garcia is a registered sex offender and police say Garcia is currently out of compliance with his registration duties. Police say with no current phone number or address it is imperative he is located.
A warrant is being issued for his arrest due his failure to comply.
If you have any information that will help locate Garcia call the Mathis Police Department at 361-547-2113.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Congressman Cloud shares thoughts regarding voter fraud allegations in Presidential Election
- Thanksgiving gatherings could increase risk of severe COVID-19 outbreak, TAMUCC expert says
- New TEA guidance says schools can mandate failing students to return to the classroom
- Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: Supporting the cause here in the Coastal Bend