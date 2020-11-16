Mathis Police looking for sex offender out of compliance with registration duties

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Police Department are asking for the public’s help in sex offender Juan P. Garcia.



Garcia is a registered sex offender and police say Garcia is currently out of compliance with his registration duties. Police say with no current phone number or address it is imperative he is located.



A warrant is being issued for his arrest due his failure to comply.



If you have any information that will help locate Garcia call the Mathis Police Department at 361-547-2113.