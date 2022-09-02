City of Mathis under water boil notice

Some residents were without water completely while crews worked to repair a line.

MATHIS, Texas — Residents in the City of Mathis are being advised to boil their water due to repairs that caused low water pressure and an interruption in service.

The water line repairs have been completed, a social media post from the city said. City water services should be restored to all residents but until officials can test the water, they are asking folks there to boil water before consumption.

The water woes also caused Mathis ISD to release students early today.

In the interest of student safety at this time, Mathis ISD will be dismissing school at 9:15 a.m. The water has... Posted by Mathis Independent School District on Friday, September 2, 2022

Residents were initially told Wednesday the scheduled repairs wouldn't have much of an effect on businesses and households city-wide, but an update hours later from the city said it would be a widespread issue.

