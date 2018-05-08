MATHIS (KIII NEWS) — After a 36-acre brush fire last May, crew members with the Mathis Volunteer Fire Department said the need for a new brush truck was extremely important.

This Saturday they held a fundraiser for it, and organizers said it was a success.

They sold out of all their tacos and actually went through six briskets.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII