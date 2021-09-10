Mattress Firm donates bed sets to EMS station in Port Aransas

Edwardo Jimenez, EMS Director of the City of Port Aransas, said that the event is meant to show appreciation to those who are hard at work saving others.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Emergency medical service crews in Port Aransas can rest a little easier while on duty thanks to a generous donation.

Today, folks from Mattress Firm delivered 10 pillowtop mattresses, box fames and pillows to the Port-A EMS station.

Crews are in a temporary facility awaiting construction of a permanent home, and sometimes must spend up to four nights a week while on call at the station.

Edwardo Jimenez, EMS Director of the City of Port Aransas, said that the event is meant to show appreciation to those who are hard at work saving others.

"I’ve seen the stress level, I’ve seen the overtime these guys put in. And it's little acts like this that goes to show us 'hey, we're thinking about you guys, we know your job's hard.' and the on call, it's rough when you got to get up and go. Those little things help," Jimenez said.

According to crews the station was in need of new mattresses and are grateful for the donation.

Want to send us a news tip? Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.