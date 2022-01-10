Mayor's office announces Saving our Streets initiative

The city will be partnering with several private sector companies to address a backlog of pothole repair requests.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo is kicking off the City of Corpus Christi’s Saving our Streets initiative. The mayor's office plans to step up the City service to address repairs in our roadways.

Over the next 30 days, the City’s Public Works Department will partner with private sector companies to clear a backlog of pothole repair requests by citizens across the city.

“This is a major step towards progress. Your Mayor and City Council are committed to continuing to improve our streets,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “We have heard our constituents loud and clear, and I’m excited about the results that SOS squared will provide for our streets.”

