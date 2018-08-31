Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi is saying new software might be the culprit when it comes to residents receiving incorrect water bills.

The City's Utilities Department first started using the new software system, called Infor, back in January of this year. The hope was that it would make the process of getting bills out easier, but that has not been the case.

Many residents are saying their water charges have been much higher now than ever before, causing concern of it miscalculating.

In addition to that change, the City also changed the billing rates for water and wastewater, meaning that could also be why residents are seeing differences in their bills from this year and last year.

"There's a consistent message of people saying it was here and then it went here, and it then came back, was here, and it seems like that many people having that kind of issue probably merits a deeper dive on some random sampling or more in depth sampling of questions," Mayor Joe McComb said.

City Council said there have been errors in the past and that the new software has pointed them out. However, McComb said with continuous problems with the system he wants to get legal experts involved, saying this should not be happening with a system costing millions of dollars.

City Council did say they will be working with the software company and will consider all options to resolve these issues. If you have a question about your utility bill, staff wants to help you. Call them at 361-826-CITY.

