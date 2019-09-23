CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a tranquil space in downtown Corpus Christi; Blucher Park has been in the city's possession since July 11, 1942. It was given as a gift to the town from the Blucher Family, but, the deed came with some requirements.

"There are obligations on behalf of the city that we maintain certain things to fulfill that gift of a park for a birding location," Mayor Joe McComb said.

The park was designated as a birding spot, and Mayor McComb said it's a major attraction in downtown Corpus Christi.

In the deed, the City is required to keep the park in tip-top shape. If they don't, a revert clause kicks in.

"If the park is deteriorated or destroyed or abused in any way and not fulfilling the agreement that we agreed to 77 years ago. A family member could come and say, give us notice that. You know you're not fulfilling your obligations you've got X number of days. I think it's 90 days to correct the deficiencies and if not it immediately reverts back to the heirs," he said.

McComb said that's why, on Friday, the city will vote on Ordinance 19-0975. It prohibits things like smoking, vaping, eating, and possessing things like blankets, wagons, or shopping carts in the park.

Some Corpus Christi residents said this ordinance is criminalizing homelessness. They hosted a small protest outside of City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

"It should never be a crime. That's what the city's tried to do. They're trying to fine people who don't even have the money to buy a hot meal at the end of the day," Eric Holguin, an advocate, said.

Holguin said everything that is prohibited in the park is what homeless people who are living there have and do. He added the city is just trying to push them out.

"And that's not the case, we've got a homeless problem in Corpus Christi and the council's committed to try to address that," McComb said.

"We could protect the birding environment while also taking care of our homeless population," Holguin said.

Mayor McComb said there are several initiatives underway to help homeless people in our city. Holguin said it's not enough. He and his fellow protestors said they hope to address the council to come up with ways to end the homeless population in Corpus Christi.

"Come to the table and have an agreement not only on this ordinance but the issue at large, so that way people, that way we could tackle this," Holguin said.

"We'd welcome any constructive and positive suggestions on how to address the problem but this- trying to connect these two that's a misconnection," Mayor McComb said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: