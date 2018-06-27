Mayor Joe McComb announced Wednesday that he is running for re-election in Corpus Christi.

McComb was sworn in as mayor in May of 2017 after a special election following the resignation of former mayor Dan McQueen.

According to McComb, he and City Council hope to have a balanced budget by the City's next budget meeting.

"In trying to work the numbers we've got it down to $3 million, which is still a lot of money, but it's a long way from $20 million. So we're absolutely committed to a balanced budget, so it will be balanced," McComb said.

If McComb is elected, he said his goals include passing out funds from approved bonds and making sure the City maintains a safe and clean water supply.

