City leaders prepare as two Tropical Storms are forecast to move through the Gulf of Mexico

Mayor Joe McComb said Friday, city leaders will have a conference call with the National Weather Service.

It’s been almost a month since Hurricane Hanna hit our area. A storm that the National Weather Service estimates did about $1 billion in damage to the South Texas area.

Now, officials are on hurricane watch again as three storm systems are in the Atlantic. 3News spoke with Mayor Joe McComb today about whether Corpus Christi is ready again to deal with another big storm system.



Hurricane Hanna hit south of Corpus Christi on July 25. The surge from that hurricane heavily damaged Bob Hall Pier, and caused a lot of power outages around the area and heavy erosion along our beaches.

Now, we face the possibility of another storm making its way here soon.

"They can turn on a dime, be headed here one day and 24 hours later they are headed somewhere else," McComb said. "We’re aware of it. We’ve got good people in place, you know, we just had an exercise recently with Hannah so everybody’s game is on. It is the season of hurricanes.“



Mayor McComb said that the city's Emergency Management Director, along with the City Manager, will be among the people on a conference call with the National Weather Service Friday morning to talk about whether or not we are likely to see Tropical Storms.

If we are going to see a system head our way, the Mayor believes we are ready, and in a worst-case scenario, if an evacuation is called for, it will be carefully considered.

"Evacuating, it’s a major decision and there really are sometimes time constraints on evacuation," McComb said. "You gotta make that decision probably, I don’t know, 72 hours? But, you’ve got to make that decision because of traffic and the logistics involved, you make a mandatory evacuate. If you make a mandatory evacuation that means everybody normally has to follow the procedure you can’t make a person leave if they don’t want to though.”



Next Tuesday will mark the one month anniversary of Hurricane Hanna striking our area, and it will also be the third year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

On that same day, we could be seeing another tropical storm bearing down on our coastline and if we do Mayor McComb says we will be ready.