CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Joe McComb is speaking out Thursday night about Tuesday's officer-involved shooting.

"I've not even seen the video. I got a lot of faith in the police chief, and they're investigating to find out you know what happened. I've seen some postings on Facebook. The postings I've seen don't look very good for the guy swinging the pipe. But at the same time, you want to make sure that we did everything right. You know public safety, if the guy's out swinging pipes and civilians with cars are driving by. You're there to protect the innocent. I don't know the details enough to comment. I got a lot of faith in the police chief and the system that he does the investigation for the truth, so we'll have to wait and see what he has to say," McComb said.

A video from a witness at the scene shows a 22-yea-old man swinging a pipe toward an officer just before that officer fires six-shots hitting the man in the face and torso.

The officer who has been named by the department as Sr. Officer William Hobbs remains on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The young man who was shot is said to have a long history of emotional problems will likely be facing felony charges.

