CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Joe McComb announced Thursday that the Mayor's Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund, which was started shortly after Harvey made landfall in the Coastal Bend, is coming back under a different name.

It will now be called the Mayor's Disaster Recovery Fund, it will be working to help area non-profit agencies and organizations that are struggling due to COVID-19.

When Harvey made landfall in 2017, McComb joined with other City leadership and the Coastal Bend Community Foundation to put together the Hurricane Harvey Fund. It distributed about $1 million throughout the Coastal Bend to help support storm recovery.

The newly renamed Disaster Recovery Fund will now work to gather donations and distribute them to various non-profits in need. McComb said the funds will make their way to the non-profits within days.

If you would like to contribute to the Mayor's Disaster Recovery Fund, click here. Just click the Donate button and select "Mayor's Disaster Recover Fund."

Below is a list of non-profits that will benefit from the Disaster Recovery Fund: