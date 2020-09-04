CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Joe McComb announced Thursday that the Mayor's Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund, which was started shortly after Harvey made landfall in the Coastal Bend, is coming back under a different name.
It will now be called the Mayor's Disaster Recovery Fund, it will be working to help area non-profit agencies and organizations that are struggling due to COVID-19.
When Harvey made landfall in 2017, McComb joined with other City leadership and the Coastal Bend Community Foundation to put together the Hurricane Harvey Fund. It distributed about $1 million throughout the Coastal Bend to help support storm recovery.
The newly renamed Disaster Recovery Fund will now work to gather donations and distribute them to various non-profits in need. McComb said the funds will make their way to the non-profits within days.
If you would like to contribute to the Mayor's Disaster Recovery Fund, click here. Just click the Donate button and select "Mayor's Disaster Recover Fund."
Below is a list of non-profits that will benefit from the Disaster Recovery Fund:
- Amistad Community Health Center
- Bethune Early Child Development
- Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi
- Coastal Bend Food Bank
- Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation Corpus
- Christi Hope House
- Corpus Christi Metro Ministries
- Family Counseling Services (CC, Nueces & Rural)
- Good Samaritan Rescue Mission
- HALO Flight, Inc. (area wide)
- Mission 911 Mission of Mercy
- Mother Teresa Shelter, Inc.
- New Life Refuge Ministries
- Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of CC, Inc.
- The Ark Assessment Center & Emergency Shelter for Youth
- The Salvation Army
- Timon's Ministries
- Wesley Community Center ( serves CC, Nueces and Rural)
- Women's Shelter of South Texas DBA The Purple Door
- Aransas County Council on Aging
- REAL, Inc. Rural Economic Assistance League (Jim Wells/Alice)
- The Beeville Vineyard, Inc. (Bee, Beeville)