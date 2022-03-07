Mayor Paulette Guajardo shares what this year's Big Bang Celebration means to her

Our Brandon Schaff caught up with Mayor Paulette Guajardo at her very own Big Bang Celebration.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Corpus Christi community gathered downtown, Sunday evening, to celebrate America's birthday at the 45th Annual Mayor's Big Bang Celebration.

This event is put on each year and is filled with Fourth of July festivities as well as a live firework show along the Bayfront for all to enjoy.

Our Brandon Schaff caught up with Mayor Paulette Guajardo at her very own party.

"We are celebrating in the grandest way we can in the City of Corpus Christi," she said. "And, of course, this is all about our independence and our wonderful, wonderful nation."

This night was especially meaningful for Guajardo who has been coming to the event since she was a young girl.

"It's so special because I have my parents and sister here with us tonight, so it's very special to think that as a child I would come here, and here I am as the mayor of the city hosting that very display of amazement for our Corpus Christi residents," Guajardo shared.

Mayor Guajardo also showed up in style, donning an outfit with fireworks on the back! She was ready to celebrate accordingly.

The event was a blast for all involved and 3NEWS would like to wish everyone in the Coastal Bend a Happy Fourth of July.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.