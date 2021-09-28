Mayor Paulette Guajardo chosen as one of 38 mayors globally for Harvard leadership program

The three-day convening of mayors in New York City teaches the latest on management and leadership practices, using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor of Corpus Christi Paulette Guajardo is in New York City with mayors from cities around the world for an intensive education program for city leadership.

Guajardo was chosen as one of 38 mayors to participate in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

The three-day convening of mayors in New York City, which Guajardo is attending at no cost to the city, teaches the latest on management and leadership practices, using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.

“I am honored to be one of 38 mayors from four continents selected for this Bloomberg Harvard Leadership Initiative,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo. “I’m looking forward to learning from leaders within Bloomberg Philanthropies, Harvard Business School, and the Harvard Kennedy School. Through this global network, I am confident I will bring back innovative solutions for Corpus Christi.”

The mayor said she believes this program will “help enhance our leadership team’s capabilities in these areas, not to mention, connect me with other mayors with innovative approaches to similar issues in their own cities.”

The program is given by faculty from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School, as well as world-class experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global network.

Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and three-term mayor of New York City, collaborated with Harvard University leadership to create the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative in 2017.

After the mayor's convening, two senior-level city officials nominated by each mayor will attend a convening in October and attend virtual classes throughout the year. From Corpus Christi, Mayor Guajardo’s Chief of Staff, Arlene Medrano, and Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni will participate in the yearlong program and help Mayor Guajardo translate what they learn into organizational changes that improve life in Corpus Christi.