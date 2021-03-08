Mayor Paulette Guajardo personally answers phone calls to the City's Call Center on Tuesday

Mayor Guajardo said she wanted to work in the trenches and experience what call center employees deal with on a daily basis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People who called into the City's Call Center to report potholes or perhaps an issue with their trash got quite the surprise by who was on the other end of the line.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo had a headset and microphone on to answer the phones at the call center on Tuesday.

She pointed out that they are often times the first contact the public has with the City and that the job is an important one and those worker's dedication is appreciated.

