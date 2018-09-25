Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A special ceremony during Tuesday's City Council meeting was held for purple heart recipients.

"I do hereby proclaim the city of Corpus Christi a purple heart city and encourage the citizens of Corpus Christi to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's men and women in uniform wounded or killed by the enemy while serving to protect freedom's enjoyed by all Americans," Mayor Joe McComb said.

With McComb unveiling marker signs the City of Corpus Christi is officially a purple heart city.

Spectators included members of the veterans band.

