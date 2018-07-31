Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb issued an update Monday on the Mayor's Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

According to McComb, they have raised more than $1 million in donations and have already handed out more than $850,000 in grants.

McComb said donations have come in from all over the United States since he set up the account.

The money is already being used to rebuild what was destroyed by the storm.

