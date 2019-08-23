CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final stages of a 2012 bond project on a busy Corpus Cristi road are underway. Sidewalks were added to a portion of McArdle, and now a stoplight was installed where the road ends at Ennis Joslin.

A Coastal Bend mother fought for the change after her daughter was killed during a hit-and-run.

"It's been a long seven years," said Mary Encina, Kimberly Encina's mother,

Seven years Encina waited for the completion of changes along a stretch of McArdle Road. The conclusion closed a chapter with the new stoplight at Ennis Joslin.

"Not working yet. But they're up you know we just got so excited it's almost like the finishing touch for my Kimberly's project," Encina said.

Kimberly would be 32-years-old, but in 2012 she was hit and killed as while walking on McArdle near Nile to a nearby church. The time of the accident, there were no sidewalks.

"She said mom I promise you I'm gonna do something about it before somebody gets killed and you know two nights later it was her," Encina said.

It was thanks to Encina and the community that voted for a 2012 bond that reconstruction would happen on that same stretch of McArdle.

"I mean the second that I lost her, you know that was going to be my goal. Being an advocate mom, you know to make sure that there is a safe place for anyone to walk," Encina said.

Over the years crews worked to widen the road and install bike lanes and sidewalks.

"Unfortunately it had to take her life for it to happen, but I am so proud," Encina said.

Encina wanted to make sure no family goes through what hers did.

"I see people walking. I see people in wheelchairs that are, you know, they love. They probably would have never been able to get out because there weren't any sidewalks and now I see them, and you know it excites me, and it makes me laugh," Encina said.

The driver who hit Kimberly was never found. The only information police have is that the vehicle was possibly a white or gray Nissan Xterra with front end damage.

Encina is not giving up; she asks anyone who may have seen or know anything about the night Kimberly died to call the police.

"As long as I am her voice, she will always be making a difference," Encina said.

