McArdle Road, Staples Street water line fixed; road rebuild will take longer

Detours at the intersection will remain in place until the project is complete.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The damaged water pipeline at the Staples Street and McArdle Road intersection is fixed, but road reconstruction will continue into next week, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni.

Corpus Christi Water COO Michael Murphy said the water-line damage was caused by a contractor hitting the pipeline, causing the 30-inch pipe to break and destroy.

"It's in operation, it's in service, and I think the really positive message that comes out of a negative situation like this is the great work that the men and women of Corpus Christi Water and our contractor, Clark Construction, put into this project to get it taken care of as quickly as we did," Murphy said.

Zanoni tells 3NEWS Thursday that the city assessed the area with a contractor, determining more work needs to be done for the road to be safe to drive on.