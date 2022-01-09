McKinney church hit with vandalism, including racist graffiti and arson

McKinney police are investigating the vandalism at Stonebridge United Methodist Church.

MCKINNEY, Texas — An investigation is underway after vandalism, including racist graffiti and arson, was discovered at a North Texas church this week, police said.

Police in McKinney said the vandalism was found at Stonebridge United Methodist Church on the morning of Aug. 28.

Photos of the vandalism showed racist language, profanity and swastikas along an outside wall and the entrance to the church.

Police said they also discovered a dumpster and two plants at the church had been set on fire.

According to police, the church had another instance of vandalism on July 17, 2022.