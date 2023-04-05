'Rest easy Captain' | McKinney fire captain dies after off-duty crash, officials say

James "Bull" Graham had been with the McKinney Fire Department for more than 24 years.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A McKinney fire captain has died following an off-duty vehicle crash, officials said Thursday.

The McKinney Fire Department said on Wednesday that fire captain James "Bull" Graham was critically injured in the crash and was on life support in the hospital with family by his side.

The initial investigation revealed that a big-rig truck was crossing traffic and turning left onto McDonald Street. That's when Graham crashed into the truck, according to investigators.

"It was a very difficult scene where they had to actually extricate Captain Graham from the vehicle and then get him out and treat him. A challenging incident," McKinney Fire Chief Paul Dow said.

Video from the crash scene showed the top of Graham's pickup truck torn off by the impact.

On Thursday morning, McKinney Fire Department posted an update on Facebook sharing Graham had passed away.

"It’s a huge loss not to just the department but to the community. He was not just a great firefighter but he was a great family man. A man of faith," Dow said.

Fire officials said Graham had been with the department for more than 24 years. He joined as a firefighter in 1999 and was promoted to captain in 2016.

According to the department, Graham was a member of Texas Task Force 2, which aids in urban search and rescue efforts. He also worked as an instructor at the Collin College Fire Academy.

Graham is survived by his wife and three adult sons.