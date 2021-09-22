Meadowbrook Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with special visit from Mayor Guajardo

Fourth grade students at Meadowbrook Elementary were paid a special visit from Mayor Paulette Guajardo who read them a book in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students and staff took a moment to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and received a special visit from Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Fourth grade students at Meadowbrook Elementary were paid a special visit from Mayor Paulette Guajardo who read them a book in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

In addition to being read to by the mayor students and staff dressed up to represent Hispanic heritage. Principal Dr. Latricia Johnson says it's important for students to have the opportunity to see a representation of themselves.

"Someone that looks like them, someone from our community that is in such a significant leadership role,” said Dr. Johnson. “Have an opportunity to have one on one time with her, have interaction, and have her come out and serve as an example of what they too can become.”

Mayor Guajardo says she wants the students she read to today to go home and embrace who they are.

"I want them to love who they are to recognize what traditions and what culture their Hispanic culture means to them because it is who they are,” said Mayor Guajardo. “And you can never ever forget that. We have to continue to pass that along to generations to come.”